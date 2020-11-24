KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they have recovered the body of a male in the area of Nith River in New Hamburg.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, they said the body was found through the assistance of the OPP.

Police were searching the area on Tuesday searching for a missing man who was last seen in the area. However, officials haven't confirmed the identity of the male who was found.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the OPP Search and Recovery Team arrived at the scene. Regional police said they requested the help.