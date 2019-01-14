

St. Mary's High School remains open after a body was found near the portable classrooms.

Police were called to the area around 9 a.m. Monday for reports of a body in the school yard.

School board officials say no staff or students were affected by the discovery, but one student says seeing the body was traumatizing.

“Because you can’t really process, it’s not something you can process on your own, by yourself,” says Emma Neill, a student.

Officials with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board say it is now a police investigation.

They say it does not involve anyone associated with the school.

Police say the investigation is not being treated as suspicious, and confirmed that the deceased was not a student.

According to students, the school remained open on Monday, but without classes in the portables.

An earlier version of this story stated the school was in St. Mary's, Ont. The affected school is in Kitchener.