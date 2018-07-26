

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after hikers discovered a dead body around noon Thursday.

Police say hikers found the body, belonging to a woman, at Steckle Woods Park at Homer Waterson Boulevard and Bleams Road.

Officers are investigating the circumstances to determine if the situation is suspicious.

Police say the body is believed to have been there for some time, and it has been sent to Hamilton for a post mortem to determine the cause and time of the death.

Officers and the Major Crime Unbit were in the area for several hours Thursday, but have since cleared the area.