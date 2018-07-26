

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating after hikers discovered a dead body around noon Thursday.

Police say hikers found the body at Steckle Woods Park at Homer Waterson Boulevard and Bleams Road.

Officers are currently on scene investigating the circumstances to determine if the situation is suspicious.

Police say the body is believed to have been there for some time, and a pathologist has been called to determine the cause and time of the death.

Police currently have the park cordoned off as the Major Crimes Unit does a grid search of the area.