

CTV Kitchener





A body has been found in New Hamburg near William Scott Park.

Officials say a man's body was pulled from the Nith River.

It was discovered on Sunday morning.

"Shortly before 8 a.m. this morning we received a call from an individual who was fishing on the dam here in the park in New Hamburg," says Waterloo Regional Police Insp. John Goodman.

The body has been sent to Toronto for an autopsy.

Goodman also says it's rare for a body to be found in this area.

Details on how old the person was or how long the body was in the water have not been released.

It has also not been determined if foul play is suspected.