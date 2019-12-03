KITCHENER -- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation set to have its members go on strike for a day on Wednesday, affecting dozens of school boards around the province.

But while the name may imply that only secondary schools will be affected, a number of non-teaching staff members are represented by the union.

Any of the following staff members could be included in the strike on Wednesday:

  • Cleaners
  • Clerical Staff
  • Child and Youth Workers
  • Caretakers
  • Early Childhood Educators
  • Educational Assistants
  • Information Technology Staff
  • Library Resource Technician
  • Maintenance Workers

As a result, a number of boards are expecting full closures, including public elementary schools as well as a number of Catholic School Boards.

Here is a list of some of the school boards that are affected.

  • Avon Maitland District School Board – Elementary schools to close.  Some child care providers in schools may continue. Reach out to them.
  • Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic School Board – Elementary and child care providers in schools Closed
  • Conseil Scolaire Catholique Mon Avenir – Elementary and secondary schools to close
  • Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – Elementary and secondary schools to close
  • Grand Erie District School Board – Secondary schools to close
  • Upper Grand District School Board – Elementary schools closed- third party child care operators will remain open. Some Before and/or After School Programs may be operating and each operator will communicate directly with families.
  • Wellington Catholic School Board – Both elementary and senior schools to close.
  • Waterloo Region District School board – elementary and senior schools to closed. This includes ALL before and after school childcare programs, extended day childcare programs, Early ON Centres and third-party operated childcare centres.

For the most up to date information about your local school board, visit your board's website.