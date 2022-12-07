Bluewater resident loses $90,000 to cryptocurrency investment scam
A Bluewater resident has lost upwards of $90,000 in a cryptocurrency investing scam, according to Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
In a tweet on Tuesday, OPP said the resident believed they were investing wisely.
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre said crypto investment scams often involve victims downloading a trading platform and transferring crypto into their trading account. Most victims are then unable to withdraw funds.
The agency recommends doing research before investing, while OPP advises not provide any banking info over the phone.
