Blues Festival returns to the streets of Kitchener

It’s that time of year again – when the sounds of Blues Festival echo through Kitchener from City Hall, to Victoria Park and the downtown core.

Thursday marks the first night of this year’s Blues Fest, with opening night doubling as a fundraiser concert.

The festival was opened by Digging Roots for Spin Doctors, and while Thursday required tickets, the rest of the festival is free of charge.

With over fifty acts, Kitchener Blues Festival is one of the largest blues festivals in Canada.

This year’s lineup includes Downchild Blues Band, I Mother Earth, Men Without Hats and Dandy Warhols.

The English new wave and synth pop, Grammy Award winning group A Flock of Seagulls is set to headline Saturday night.

