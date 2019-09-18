

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Grand River Conservation Authority says staff has identified the presence of blue-green algae in the reservoir at Wellington County’s Belwood Lake.

Staff advises to keep children and pets away from the algae, avoid contact with it, don’t eat fish from the lake, don’t use the water for drinking, and not to swim in the reservoir.

Boating is still permitted, but it is recommended that recreational users avoid touching algae.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservations and Parks, as well as the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health department, have been notified.

MCEP will take samples on Wednesday to confirm the presence of cyanobacteria.

Blue-green algae is considered a natural phenomenon that forms in the late summer and early fall and accumulates where warm water is moving slow.

Certain kinds of algae like cyanobacteria can cause illness in humans and animals if ingested.

Blue-green algae blooms often look like tick pea soup or large areas of spilled paint on the surface of the water.