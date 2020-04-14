KITCHENER -- Regional police have seized a large amount of drugs and handed out trafficking charges after pulling over a vehicle for not stopping at a stop sign.

Officers say they saw a vehicle fail to stop at the sign at the intersection of Marshall and Regina Streets in Waterloo around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

They pulled the vehicle over and smelled a strong scent of cannabis, according to officials.

Police say they seized roughly 3,500 grams of suspected cannabis, 70 grams of suspected cocaine, and large amounts of suspected MDMA, Xanax, oxycodone, and psilocybin.

Multiple cell phones, scales, drug packaging, and roughly $5,000 in cashed have also been seized.

A 21-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

These charges have not been proven in court. The man is scheduled to appear on Tuesday.