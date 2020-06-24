KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Black Lives Matter group continued its call to defund police at Waterloo Regional Council on Wednesday night.

Local organizers have called for council to pull $29 million from the Waterloo Regional Police Service's budget.

Regional councillors recommended six steps a Wednesday’s meeting to address issues brought forward by the Black Lives Matter movement, including funding affordable housing initiatives and funding Black-led social agencies.

However, the recommendations didn't include defending the police, an issue at the forefront of the movement.

Organizers said they haven't had enough time to look at the recommendations made by council, but stand by their demands to end police programs negatively affecting youth and some neighbourhoods. They are also calling for more investment in Black, community-led health initiatives.

Regional councillors said they will continue to listen to concerns brought forward by the group.