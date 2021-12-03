Blessed Sacrament CES to reopen for classes on Monday

Students will be able to return to in-person learning at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School on Monday.

The school closed on Nov. 24 due to concerns about spread of COVID-19.

In an update posted on the school's website, officials said they've had an inspection and discussion with public health and "they were very happy with the measures that we have in place."

Rapid antigen testing is available for any students who aren't vaccinated, as long as they don't have symptoms and aren't considered a high-risk contact.

Students and staff also need to complete a self-screening prior to coming to school every day.