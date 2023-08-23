Blenheim Township Plowing Match returns following pandemic pause

A little rain couldn’t stop the return of a beloved competition.

Friedhaven Farms in New Dundee played host to the 69th Blenheim Township Plowing Match on Wednesday after the event was put on pause during the pandemic.

Competitors are tasked with plowing part of a field and judged on how neat and straight their furrows are.

Organizers say approximately 20 plowmen came out to this year’s event, competing with horse-drawn plows, antique tractors and modern equipment.

“I believe a few of the tractors had a bit of trouble. It’s getting a little greasy with the mud,” Oxford-Blenheim Plowman’s Association president Sarah Learn said. “It’s just one of the things that we have to deal with, unfortunately. We all come prepared for the rain and hope it doesn’t come. And it did today.”

Learn says this year’s event was even more special than usual as they paid tribute to two people who had recently died.

“With not having a match for a few years, we’ve dedicated this plowing match to one of our founding plowman who just passed away, Orville Fried. His son passed away a few years ago. So this match has been in dedication of both Orville and Brian Fried.”

Some of the plowmen used today’s competition as practice for the 2023 International Plowing Match coming up on September 19 to 23 in Dufferin County.