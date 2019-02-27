

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo is looking to expand a portion of Bleams Road in Kitchener from two lanes to four.

Some residents in the area, including Steckle Heritage Farm, are voicing concerns about impacts to the environment, noise and traffic safety.

The region says the expansion is necessary for future growth of the area, and includes multi-use trails, a sidewalk and a bike path.

Still, neighbours aren’t convinced road-widening will solve existing problems on the road.

“We know that change is going to happen. We’re quite happy to be a part of Kitchener as it grows and expands. It’s a wonderful place to live—we’re just asking for a little bit of understanding,” explains Linnea Knight with Steckle Heritage Farm.

She says she is worried that the expansion could impact the farm’s well, which is used to maintain a garden and feed the animals. Knight says that proposed sewage systems could divert the farm’s water to treatment plants instead.

She fears that the loss of heritage value if the well and the stone walls touching the property line are moved.

Margo Savoie lives in the area, and says the expansion could impact her property as well.

“It’s the noise of the traffic, it’s going to come right up to our fence, and maybe they’ll want to take some of our property, which we’re not willing to sell,” she says.

Senior project manager Justin Armstrong says the region has taken feedback into consideration, following up with regional police about operational speed, heavy truck use and traffic safety.

“There’s concerns because it’s widening and people have difficulty understanding, ‘how do you build additional lanes without taking additional property?’” he explains. “Certainly it’s a pinch point as far as right of way goes along the Steckle Heritage homestead.”

He maintains that the heritage site will be preserved, and is confident that new updates to plans will address concerns brought forward.

A second public consultation meeting was scheduled for Wednesday evening.