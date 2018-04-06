

CTV Kitchener





Winter has returned to Waterloo Region.

Almost four centimetres of snow fell during Friday morning’s commute, making roads slick.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to 34 crahes before 10 a.m.

Fourteen vehicles, including three tractor trailers, were involved in a collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 7/8 near Petersburg.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the exit of Regional Road 12.

The damaged vehicles were towed from the highway to a parking lot near the Blue Moon Hotel.

Provincial police say no one was seriously injured and the crash is being blamed on the weather.

There was also another crash, involving two cars, at Shantz Station Road and Vance Road.