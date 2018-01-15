

Flooding from the Grand River left a section of Blair Road in Cambridge closed on Monday.

City officials said shortly before 11 a.m. that Blair had been closed between Langdon Drive and George Street due to flooding concerns.

Drivers were being asked to find alternate ways to travel between the Blair and Galt sections of the city.

It was not clear when the road would reopen.

Grand River Conservation Authority data shows that river flows peaked through Cambridge late Sunday night at more than 200 cubic metres per second – several times more than the typical level in the area, but well below the 900 cubic metres per second level that was experienced during last June’s flooding.

As of late Monday morning, the river was still rising through York, downstream of Brantford, with water levels reaching nearly 500 cubic metres per second.