BlackBerry extends CEO John Chen’s contract
BlackBerry CEO John Chen introduces the company's new phone, the BlackBerry Classic, during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, in New York. (Bebeto Matthews / The Canadian Press)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 9:28AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 15, 2018 9:41AM EDT
BlackBerry Limited has announced an extension of executive chairman and CEO John Chen’s contract.
Chen joined the company in November 2013 and since then BlackBerry says he has redefined the company’s vision and goals.
BlackBerry says it left behind hardware manufacturing and instead is investing in cyber security and embedded software.
Chen’s contract has been extended through to November 2023.