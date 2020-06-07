Black Lives Matter marches come to the area

As Black Lives Matter marches happened all across the world, Waterloo Region and the surrounding area were no exception. Rallies in Cambridge, Brantford, Woodstock, Guelph, and Kitchener all took place throughout the week and saw thousands take to the street to echo passionate messages.

“Black lives matter,” said Guelph organizer Kayla Gerber. “This is our time to stand up during a second civil rights movement.”

As of Sunday, no incidents or charges had been reported at any of the events in the area.

Waterloo Region COVID-19 numbers: 1,165 cases, 115 deaths, 935 resolved

As of Saturday in Waterloo Region, there are 1,165 COVID cases, 935 resolved, 115 deaths, 115 active cases, four active long term care home outbreaks, and 20,793 tests administered.

Of the four long term care outbreaks, three either have one resident or one staff with the virus. Numbers at the region’s hardest hit home, Forest Heights, did not change on Saturday. There are still 177 cases in residents, 69 staff, and 51 deaths being listed.

On Tuesday, the province appointed new management at the Kitchener long term care home.

On Friday, public health reported active cases in the region dropping by a third.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of June 7):

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 395 cases, 35 deaths, 282 resolved

Brant County: 112 cases, 4 deaths, 102 resolved

Haldimand Norfolk: 395 cases, 31 deaths, 139 resolved

Huron Perth: 55 cases, 5 deaths, 46 recovered

Residents relieved after exotic animals removed from Grand Bend property

The owners of the Roaring Cat Retreat in Grand Bend have relocated their animals after a lengthy court battle.

There is relief among the residents living nearby, including Wendy Lee Barber, who says she previously had a terrifying experience living so close to the retreat.

“I pulled the mail out and I’m sifting through it, I turn around to get in my car and there’s two lion cubs on the front lawn,” she says. “I wasn’t sure what I was going to do, but just then two people ran around the side of the house and they’re chasing these cubs, I think they’re trying to get back into the enclosure,” she explains.

Following a legal battle with the municipality, a court ordered that the animals had to be removed by June 2. According to December 2019 court documents, the property had eight lions, two tigers, a lynx, a serval and six lemurs.

Young driver flips new car after allegedly going 221 km/hr: OPP

Shortly after picking up his new car, a young driver was clocked travelling over 220 km/hr before rolling the vehicle and fleeing on foot, Ontario police say.

Officers first spotted the car going 221km/hr, according to OPP. They add that the driver took the exit at Highway 401 at Hespeler Road in Cambridge, where they lost control of the vehicle, crashing the brand new car.

Hair salon, private gatherings prompt emergency order charges in Waterloo Region

Three more charges have been laid for not following the province's emergency orders. On Friday morning, regional officials said during a media briefing that those charges came in the last week or so.

In two instances, the fines were issued at private residences where more than five people were gathered. One of those was in Kitchener, the other in Waterloo.

The other charge was given to a hair salon which was not complying with the province's emergency order of businesses not closed.