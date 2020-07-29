KITCHENER -- The black lines that have shown up on Kitchener's mysterious sculpture are part of the restoration process, according to regional officials.

Waterloo Region said the lines will disappear under a new coat of orange paint on the sculpture, once the weather allows.

The Aporia sculpture has stood on Frederick Street for 40 years. Restoration began earlier this month.

The region said part of the sculpture's lore comes from the fact that it sparks so much discussion and has so many nicknames. Theories range from a giant intestine to a noodle.

The update on the sculpture will cost the region $27,000.