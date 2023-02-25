Black history weaved with culture and joy at Cambridge event

A Black History Month celebration was looking to weave together history, culture, and joy on Saturday.

"Celebrating our History and Weaving our Dreams" was hosted by Rhythm and Blues Cambridge at the Idea Exchange.

It featured weaving workshops, an exploration of Black history in Waterloo region through a trivia game, and a drumming circle to help participants find their rhythm together.

"This is our fourth event of the month, so every single event we were sharing and telling," said Brittney Emsile from Rhythm and Blues Cambridge. "We actually did this event four years ago before COVID as well, so this is the first time we're back doing a big celebration again in person.

"We want to celebrate Black history, Black people, Black culture, Black joy, Black excellence 3-65, and not just for Black History Month, but this month has been incredible."

Rhythm and Blues hosts events throughout the year including art nights, a book club, and Emancipation Day activities.