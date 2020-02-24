KITCHENER -- A Black History Month event in Kitchener has been cancelled after a community group called the last minute invitation disappointing.

The African, Caribbean and Black Network says a member from the mayor’s task force on equity diversity and inclusion made a request the mayor and staff in early February to commit to organizing a meaningful event with the ACB community.

The group adds that the invite to the Black History Month dinner was sent to a few community leaders from the task force and less than 15 ACB community members.

“We were really acting on input from some members of the community and we knew it was going to be rushed,” said Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “We thought most would see it in a positive way. When that clearly wasn’t the case we decided to take a pause and do the right thing.”

The event was originally scheduled to take place later in the week.