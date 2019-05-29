

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP say they have had three separate reports of bears in the area.

The first report came in on Sunday at about 9 a.m. Police visited a property on First Line and Erin-Garafraxa Townline and found evidence of a bear on the property.

The next evening, police got another call reporting a black bear on someone's property.

This time, the witness took a photo of the bear.

Then, at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police got another call reporting a bear near Guelph Lake on Wellington Road 124.

Residents are advised to keep food in storage areas away from bears and to wash garbage bins frequently.

Putting out garbage on the morning of collection, as opposed to the night before, can also help deter them, as well as putting bird feeders away until the winter, when bears are hibernating.

If you encounter a bear, you're told to stay calm, keep away from it and try to get inside. If a bear approahces you, police say you should back away, make noise and act aggressively towards it.

Police say that fighting back is the best chance of stopping a bear attack. They say not to play dead unless you're sure that it's a mother protecting her cubs.

Find out more about what to do in emergency and non-emergency situations at https://www.ontario.ca/page/prevent-bear-encounters-bear-wise