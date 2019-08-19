

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police, Kitchener Fire and paramedics were called to downtown Kitchener Sunday evening after two men climbed onto structures and refused to come down.

Police were originally were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. after reports of damage to a nearby business.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had climbed netting surrounding an outdoor patio and then climbed onto a light post.

A second man was also seen on a nearby building, it is unclear why he was there or if it had any relation to the original incident.

Police closed King Street while they attempted to talk the man down.

"It was a little troublesome to communicate with him, we brought in negotiators but they were not able to communicate with him," said Supt. Daryl Goetz.

At around 10:30 p.m. police were able to get the man down. He was then taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say both men will likely face mischief charges.

The man who had climbed the netting was arrested and charged with damaging property.