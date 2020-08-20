KITCHENER -- Police are sounding the alarm over Bitcoin scams in Waterloo Region after dozens of people were bilked out of a combined $430,000 since the start of the year.

Officials say the scam involves people making phone calls posing as the Canada Revenue Agency, law enforcement officials or Service Ontario.

The culprits reportedly used threatening and coercive language to get the victims to send them Bitcoin.

"In some instances, fraudsters claimed that the victim’s Social Insurance Number (SIN) had been compromised," a news release from police reads in part.

"In other instances, the victim was informed that he or she had debt owing to the CRA or Service Canada."

Sometimes the call will appear to be from 519-570-9777, which is the Waterloo Regional Police Service's non-emergency number. This is a form of "spoofing," wherein people disguise a phone number to look like one that's from a known, trusted source.

Since Jan. 1, 78 people have been duped in Bitcoin payment scams.

In one case, a single victim was directed to deposit $10,000 into various Bitcoin machines around Waterloo Region after they received a phone call alleging that 25 bank accounts had been opened in his name. The caller said that several of these accounts had been involved in money laundering and in fraud.

Another victim reportedly lost out on $19,000 in a Bitcoin scam.

Police are reminding the public that a legitimate business, government or law enforcement agency will not ask for your personal information over the phone.

They're also telling people never to wire, send or e-transfer money based on a request over the phone.