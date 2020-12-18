KITCHENER -- Rain or shine, birding enthusiasts head out on the third Saturday of December every year as a part of the annual Christmas bird count.

“It's just a bunch of volunteers who spend their time going around the count circle and trying to get a good estimate of how many birds species and how many of those species are in the circle and we compile it all,” said Ethan Gosnell, a local Christmas Bird Count compiler.

Each volunteer is given a specific area to do their count around their city. The data that is collected is used to help create one of the world’s largest sets of wildlife survey data.

“We track the trends and try and see how that's been changing over the years,” said Gosnell.

The count is run by Birds Canada, an organization trying to help conserve wild birds in North America.

In this region, the Canada goose is typically one of the species seen the most, with a count normally around 7,000. American crows run in large numbers as well, around 5,700.

One species that has seen a steady decline is the ruffed grouse.

According to Gosnell, they have seen a significant increase in the number of people who have registered for this year's Christmas bird count, no doubt because it is a COVID-19 safe activity and it gets you up, active and outdoors.

Whether you are an experienced bird watcher or you are thinking about getting your start this weekend, enthusiasts say it's easy to get hooked.

“It started as just wanting to take some nice photos and i kind of caught the bug. And you build a community,” said Ken Debney an experienced birder.

“Birding is just a fantastic way to get outside it's something everyone can do from the youngest to the oldest,” said Janet Ozaruk, the Vice President of Waterloo Region Nature.

If you can't make the Christmas Bird Count this weekend not to worry, birders from across the region say it's the perfect hobby to pick up anytime of the year.