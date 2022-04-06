Bird flu detected in a duck at Centre Wellington farm
A new case of bird flu has been detected at a farm in Centre Wellington.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has established control zones to try and contain the spread of the H5N1 strain. They've been set up around infected areas, with a 100-kilometre radius, to limit the movement of domestic birds, eggs and poultry products.
Dr. Shayan Sharif, an immunologist with the Ontario Veterinary College, calls the H5N1 strain highly contagious.
"If the virus gets in, it's not going to get out and making sure the virus doesn't get into new premises," she told CTV News. "These zones have proven quite effective."
The case identified on Monday came from a duck flock in Centre Wellington.
Another control zone was put in place in March after the bird flu was found on a turkey farm near Guelph.
"If it undergoes several rounds of mutations it could gain the capacity to transmit to humans, but not at this point," said Dr. Sharif.
While the threat to humans doesn't compare to the level of wiping out entire farms full of birds, backyard flocks are also at risk.
"[I] didn't anticipate it to kind of hit us in a very secluded rural area that's not near commercial flocks," said Adrienne Brennan.
The birds in one of her coops, located in the North Bruce Peninsula, were culled this week.
The CFIA has set up control measures in the surrounding area.
They've also provided recommendations for enhanced biosecurity.
"We just took the initiative to contact all of our neighbours, anyone in the community who we know has backyard birds," said Brennan. "Just to be aware, this might be an outbreak and we've contacted CFIA."
As Ontario is one the largest turkey and chicken producers in Canada, the question remains whether the measures are enough to prevent widespread devastation.
"Time will tell, but from some of the indications it appears the virus has actually spread among wild birds, and that is disconcerting to me," said Dr. Sharif.
PROTECTING BACKYARD FLOCKS
Diseases like the bird flu (or avian influenza) can cause serious illness or death in many species.
The government of Canada has put together reccomendations on preventing and detecting disease in backyard flocks and pet birds.
Prevent contact with wild birds and other animals.
Many animals can carry viruses, parasites and bacteria. Your pet's food and water should be kept away from wild animals to prevent them from becoming contaminated.
Keep their surroundings clean.
Viruses, parasites and bacteria can live in organic matter like litter and soil. They recommend cleaning out barns, gardening tools as well as water and feed containers, not sharing equipment with other bird owners, and washing your hands after handling birds.
Check for symptoms.
Signs could include:
- Lack of energy, movement or appetite
- Decreased egg production
- Swelling around the head, neck and eyes
- Coughing, gasping for air or sneezing
- Nervousness, tremors or lack of coordination
- Diarrhea
- Sudden death
Call your veterinarian if you suspect your animal is sick with bird flu. Owners are also legally responsible to notify authorities.
Limit contact with other people
People can also spread bird diseases. They can be passed through hands, clothes, boots, and tire and wheel wells.
Keep new birds separate from your flock
They recommend isolating new birds for at least 30 days before introducing them to an existing flock.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal budget to include ban on foreign home buyers, billions for housing
Housing affordability is going to be a main feature of tomorrow's federal budget, CTV News has learned, including moving to make it illegal for foreigners to buy any residential properties in Canada for the next two years.
House calls for Canada to meet NATO defence spending target on eve of budget
On the eve of the federal budget, the House of Commons passed a motion calling for the federal government to increase its national defence spending to 'at least' meet the NATO target of two per cent gross domestic product (GDP).
Ontario likely seeing 100K to 120K new COVID-19 cases each day, head of science table says
Ontario is likely seeing upwards of 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, with roughly five per cent of its residents currently infected, the head of the province’s science table says.
U.S. targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
The U.S. rolled out a new wave of financial sanctions on Wednesday against Russia that President Joe Biden said would place a lasting penalty on the country's economy.
Some COVID-19 cases in kids may be mistaken for skin diseases, pediatricians warn
Pediatricians are warning that some COVID-19 cases in children may be going untreated or misdiagnosed as other viruses, such hand, foot and mouth disease, amid a rising number of positive patients whose only symptom is a skin rash.
Bjarni Tryggvason, one of Canada's original six astronauts and Space Shuttle vet, dies
The Canadian Space Agency is confirming Bjarni Tryggvason, who was part of Canada's original six space voyageurs, died at the age of 76.
Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east.
Where in Canada are fourth COVID vaccine doses being offered and to whom?
As more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to emerge and experts warn of the potential for waning effectiveness of vaccines against severe disease, health officials are advising provinces and territories to begin rolling out fourth doses, or second booster shots, to Canadians.
Canada to summon Russia's ambassador over Bucha, Irpin destruction
Russia's ambassador to Canada is to be summoned to underscore evidence of brutal killings on the outskirts of Kyiv, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says.
London
-
Man suffers serious injuries after falling 20 feet from the roof of a house
London police say a man has suffered serious injuries after a fall from the roof of a house Wednesday morning.
-
Residents outraged following councillor to councillor comment
During a heated debate at Kincardine council Monday night, Coun. Dave Cuyler could be heard calling fellow Coun. Laura Haight a derogatory and sexualized term including profanity.
-
'I saw big winner!': London man wins $100,000
Home renovations are in the future for a London, Ont. man who is glad he said “yes” to Encore.
Windsor
-
'Shut up Rose': Windsor women in fermentation craft a new brew
A brewer, distiller and two winemakers—all of them women — have combined their knowledge and expertise to make a new beer.
-
Boost to Ontario's minimum wage coming in October, all three parties promise increase
Regardless of which party comes to power after the June provincial election, the minimum wage will be going up in Ontario.
-
Police seek suspects in Leamington armed robbery
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two armed robbery suspects who allegedly broke into a Leamington home with firearms in hand.
Barrie
-
Innisfil man accused of sexual assault involving underage girls denies allegations
A 19-year-old Innisfil, Ont. man remains behind bars accused of sexual assault and child pornography-related to underage girls.
-
RVH appoints new president and CEO
The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre board of directors as hired a new president and chief executive officer.
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police release photo of Walmart shooting suspect
Sudbury police are looking for a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and weapons charges in connection to the shooting at Walmart last week.
-
This Ontario family got COVID-19 twice in one month. What you need to know about reinfection
As many as 10,000 Ontarians have contracted COVID-19 not once, but twice since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, as the Omicron variant makes up virtually all cases within the province, experts say it’s resulting in a higher presence of reinfection.
-
Police warn motorists about moose near Hwy. 17 west of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police in the northeast says they have received numerous calls about a moose hanging around Highway 17 west of Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges people to limit close contacts as COVID-19 levels remain high
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says Ottawa's wastewater monitoring shows there is "more COVID in the community than ever", and everyone needs to take steps to limit transmission.
-
Thrift shoppers feeling pinched, say Value Village raising prices
As the cost of everyday expenses like gas and groceries continues to rise, shoppers seeking financial relief at Value Village stores say price hikes are catching up to thrifted items as well.
-
Ottawa man charged after hate-filled rampage through Barrhaven
An Ottawa man is facing a host of charges after allegedly going on a hate-filled rampage through Barrhaven.
Toronto
-
This Ontario family got COVID-19 twice in one month. What you need to know about reinfection
As many as 10,000 Ontarians have contracted COVID-19 not once, but twice since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, as the Omicron variant makes up virtually all cases within the province, experts say it’s resulting in a higher presence of reinfection.
-
Ontario PCs and NDP launch new ads two months before residents go to the polls
Ontario’s political parties are not waiting until the writ drops to get their election messages out.
-
Ontario likely seeing 100K to 120K new COVID-19 cases each day, head of science table says
Ontario is likely seeing upwards of 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, with roughly five per cent of its residents currently infected, the head of the province’s science table says.
Montreal
-
Calls to health line reveal desperation of Quebec care home owners as COVID-19 hit
Newly released recordings of phone calls to a Quebec government health line from March 2020 reveal how desperate the owners of a long-term care home were as COVID-19 struck their establishment during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Ending Quebec's state of emergency completely would 'kill people', warns public health director
Ending the state of health emergency overnight in Quebec would be 'killing people,' warns interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Quebec tables bill on academic freedom, says no words off-limits in lecture halls
Quebec's higher education minister says legislation tabled Wednesday would allow 'any word' to be uttered in university classrooms as long as it's used in an academic context.
Atlantic
-
Maritimer 'dream team' supplies non-lethal military gear to Ukraine territorial units
Two Canadians with ties to the Maritimes have been teaming up to provide non-lethal supplies to Ukraine's territorial forces.
-
Almost 700 N.B. health-care workers off the job due to COVID-19; health minister says system is 'managing'
The number of health-care workers off the job due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick continues to rise.
-
Who is Mattea Roach? The latest Jeopardy! champion from Nova Scotia
This Nova Scotia woman is the latest Jeopardy! champion. Who is Mattea Roach? The 23-year-old Halifax woman won Tuesday night’s round of Jeopardy! and walked away with $32,001.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba makes fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose available to some people
Some Manitobans are becoming eligible for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Red River Floodway to be activated, flood warning issued after influx of precipitation
The province is getting ready to activate the Red River Floodway over the next two days to control water levels within Winnipeg with another surge of precipitation expected in the coming days.
-
WPS ask for public’s help finding missing 23-year-old woman
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who has not been seen in weeks.
Calgary
-
Not just for scientists: Albertans encouraged to check COVID-19 levels in wastewater
Dr. Casey Hubert says he checks wastewater data the same way he checks the weather on his phone.
-
No evidence to suggest 'thin blue line' patch used in Canada for white supremacy: Criminologist
A Calgary criminologist says rising tensions between the Calgary Police Commission and members of the city's police service is doing a disservice to all Calgarians.
-
15-year-old charged in shooting death of teen at Arbour Lake park
Calgary police have charged a youth with second-degree murder for the death of a 16-year-old found dead in an Arbour Lake park last week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations see slight increase
Hospitalizations grew by 36 since last Wednesday to a total of 990, while ICU admissions dropped by three to 44.
-
Victoria Golf Course Driving Range to open on Thursday
The city's golf courses — Victoria, Rundle and Riverside — will open later in April, according to a news release.
-
Federal budget to include ban on foreign home buyers, billions for housing
Housing affordability is going to be a main feature of tomorrow's federal budget, CTV News has learned, including moving to make it illegal for foreigners to buy any residential properties in Canada for the next two years.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian refugees with pets get a helping hand from B.C. organization
“People want to evacuate with their pets." The BC Animal Food Bank is fundraising to provide support for refugees with animals fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
'L' driver with expired licence caught going 141 km/h in 70 km/h zone: Abbotsford police
A driver caught zooming through B.C.'s Fraser Valley last week at double the posted speed limit of 70 km/h was a learner with an expired licence.
-
'Doctors are basically running a small business': B.C. Greens slam NDP for family doctor 'crisis'
The provincial Green Party says an "outdated payment model" is partially to blame for what it calls a family doctor crisis in British Columbia.