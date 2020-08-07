WATERLOO -- A woman who was arrested for trying to steal a bicycle allegedly spat on an officer when she being taken in.

In a Thursday news release, Huron County OPP say officers were first called to a Frederick Street address in Clinton just before 2 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly trying to steal a bike from the house, but was unsuccessful. She did steal a mountain bike from another home nearby, though.

Police say that officers patrolling the area located the suspect and the bike.

The suspect spat on the officer arresting her, according to officials.

A 28-year-old woman from Huron County has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation order.

She was released from custody and will appear in a Goderich court on Sept. 14.