KITCHENER -- Bike sales and demand for service are booming, a clear sign of the season.

Many are choosing to hit the road on two wheels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bike shops in Waterloo Region say more people are getting tune-ups, but they've also noticed more people considering getting new rides.

A number of cyclists tell CTV that the pandemic has made cycling safer with fewer cars on the road.

Spring is always a busy time for bicycle shops, who have had to adapt to the province's emergency orders.

At Ziggy's Cycle, they're still offering bike service, but customers aren't allowed inside.

That hasn't stopped people from buying, especially those who are looking at family-friendly, cost-effective options.

"A big demand for bikes in a more affordable price range, a lot of kids' bikes, a lot of bikes for recreational use, trail riding, things like that," explains Dan Morgan with Ziggy's Cycle.

"Because some people are impacted financially and maybe spending a lot, a large amount is not in the budget right now, but they want a good bike that's going to be reliable."

As the weather continues to warm up, you can expect to see more cyclists out enjoying trails.

A local active transportation advocacy group is petitioning Waterloo Region to implement further measures for cyclists, as well, pointing to other cities that have closed traffic lanes to cars with fewer drivers on the roads.