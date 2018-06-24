

CTV Kitchener





Despite the rainy weather over 220 bike riders gathered in St. Clements Sunday to raise awareness for mental health.

The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Waterloo Wellington chapter hosted its third annual Ride Don’t Hide event on Sunday.

The national event consists of 31 rides across Canada raising money and awareness for mental health.

Riders in St. Clements got the chance to take part in a 9.5 km family ride, a challenging 80 km route, or a 23 km or 40 km mid-level ride.

The riders today raised over 34-thousand dollars for the cause.

“It’s incredible to see so many people come out and to take mental health so seriously that they'd be willing to ride through this weather," said Fred Wagner, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association of Waterloo Wellington.

He adds that 1 in 4 Canadians will experience a mental health issue at one point in their life so it is important to raise funds and awareness.