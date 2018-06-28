

CTV Kitchener





Temperatures are expected to pass the 30 C mark every afternoon over the last weekend, with humidex values making things feel more like the mid-40s.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Thursday for Toronto and all parts of southern Ontario west of the Greater Toronto Area, as well as some areas to the north.

The agency warned that Friday would be the start of “the most significant heat event in the past few years” for the affected region.

Nighttime was not expected to provide any significant relief from the heat, with temperatures expected to dip to the low-to-mid-20s at their lowest points in most areas.

Forecasts for Waterloo-Wellington were calling for a high of 30 C on Friday, with humidex values topping out at 36, followed by a Saturday high of 35 C, Sunday high of 34 C and Monday high of 31 C. Daily highs into the 30s were expected to persist into the middle of the week.