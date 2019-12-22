Hanukkah is officially underway in Waterloo Region.

Many of the area’s Jewish community gathered at Waterloo Public Square Sunday evening to light the first candle on a large Menorah and begin the ancient tradition.

The holiday celebrates a military victory of Jews over an occupying Greek force.

Rabbi Moshe Goldman, director of The Rohr Chabad Centre for Jewish Life, says the celebration is for everyone.

“The goal always is to spread light,” he said. “Spread the message of Hanukkah. We invite members of the Jewish community, members of the broader community, anybody who is a person of goodwill and curious about what’s going on.”

Goldman says his message is about brotherhood and togetherness after what he describes as a rough year for Jewish communities worldwide.

“[There have been] Increased anti-Semitic attacks,” he said. “Jews have lost their lives for their faith, in 2019, in North America.”

Goldman adds that coming to this event, which has been happening in uptown Waterloo for over a decade, is a statement against anti-Semitism and in support of people of all minorities.

Lilly Bieromski isn’t Jewish, but says the lighting of the Menorah means a lot to her.

“I spent Hanukkah with the Levine family and I was at four bar mitzvahs,” she said. “I came [to the Waterloo Menorah lighting] last year and I enjoyed it so very much and I didn’t want to miss it this year.”

The community rotates between a clothing drive and toy donations each year at the event. Goldman says they average roughly 100 items.