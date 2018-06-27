

CTV Kitchener





Whether you want to celebrate Canada Day with fireworks, a parade or a rendition of ‘The Cat Came Back,’ there’s something for you in our area.

Traditionally, the biggest Canada Day bash in Waterloo Region can be found at Columbia Lake in Waterloo.

The event, which is hosted by the University of Waterloo, begins at 4 p.m. with food trucks and family-friendly activities. Fred Penner, one of the country’s most beloved children’s musicians, takes the stage at 5 p.m.

Activities continue through the evening, with top billing going to Juno-winning rock band Sloan at 8:30 p.m. and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Perhaps the only local Canada Day celebration that can give Waterloo’s a run for its money in the category of renowned rockers is the one in Brantford.

Lions Park will play host to 54-40, an alternative rock band who had a number of hits in the 1990s and receive mainstream radio play to this day. They take the stage at 9 p.m., with fireworks capping the night off at 10:30 p.m.

Events at Lions Park get underway with a 9 a.m. citizenship ceremony. The day also includes musical performances starting at noon, a beer tent, kids’ activities, helicopter rides and lots of food options.

Canada Day festivities at Riverside Park in Guelph get underway at 11 a.m. and feature performances by local musicians including the Royal City Big Band. A citizenship ceremony takes place at 5 p.m., with fireworks expected around 10 p.m.

Cambridge’s Riverside Park, meanwhile, will host a day of fun including carnival rides, food trucks and more. The annual parade takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and fireworks cap off the night at 9:40 p.m.

In Kitchener, Carl Zehr Square plays host to festivities including a larger beer garden, barbecued food, live music – including The Strictly Hip, a cover band of The Tragically Hip – and fireworks at dusk.

The highlights of Canada Day events in Stratford include a parade through the downtown starting at 7 p.m., family fun at Market Square from noon until 4 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.