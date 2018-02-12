

CTV Kitchener





A bird in the hand may be worth two in the bush, but a bird in the car is worth a traffic ticket.

A Central Huron woman driving north of Stratford learned that lesson the hard way last week.

Perth County OPP say they were called last week by someone who noticed a large bird flying inside a vehicle.

Officers caught up with the vehicle on Perth Road 119. By this time, the bird – which police describe as a “large parrot” – was perched on the driver’s shoulder.

The driver was ticketed for crowding the driver’s seat, a Highway Traffic Act offence involving placing something in the front seat of a vehicle that interferes with the driver’s ability to properly control the vehicle. It carries a maximum penalty of three demerit points.