Featured
Bieber exhibit goes on tour to promote book
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:12AM EDT
A part of the Justin Bieber exhibit at the Stratford Perth Museum is going on tour.
Select items will be heading around southwestern Ontario as part of the launch of a book about his rise to fame, called “Steps to Stardom.”
They will be unveiled in various places over the next few weeks.
The travelling paraphernalia will include a signed Chicago Blackhawks Jersey with Bieber’s name on it, a grade seven athletic award and a tour tee shirt.
They can be seen at the Indigo store on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Friday evening.