

CTV Kitchener





A part of the Justin Bieber exhibit at the Stratford Perth Museum is going on tour.

Select items will be heading around southwestern Ontario as part of the launch of a book about his rise to fame, called “Steps to Stardom.”

They will be unveiled in various places over the next few weeks.

The travelling paraphernalia will include a signed Chicago Blackhawks Jersey with Bieber’s name on it, a grade seven athletic award and a tour tee shirt.

They can be seen at the Indigo store on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Friday evening.