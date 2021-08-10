Advertisement
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in crash: police
Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021 11:54AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 10, 2021 4:54PM EDT
Police respond to a crash involving a bicycle on Ottawa Street in Kitchener (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A 17-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
Police said they were called to the area of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue around 11:15 a.m.
The teen was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries aren't life-threatening.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Charges are pending, according to police.