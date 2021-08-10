KITCHENER -- A 17-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

The teen was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries aren't life-threatening.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Charges are pending, according to police.