KITCHENER -- A Guelph man was airlifted to a trauma centre in London after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the collision at the intersection of Edinburgh Road North and Speedvale Avenue West in Guelph around 6:30 a.m.

The 57-year-old man riding the bike was approaching the intersection when police say he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old from Brantford.

The cyclist was taken to Guelph General Hospital before being transported by Ornge Air Ambulance to a trauma centre in London. Police say his injuries are serious, but he's expected to survive.

The person driving the vehicle wasn't injured.

The roads were closed for about three hours while officers investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.