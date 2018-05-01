

Improvements are in the works to make a Kitchener road more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

City councilors met on Monday afternoon to discuss potential changes to Vanier Drive.

The city wants to install a new sidewalk and create bicycle lanes on both sides of the road.

The city says they have a pedestrian charter to improve the walkability of its communities.

The decision on the Vanier Drive construction work has been deferred to the next council meeting.