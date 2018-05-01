Featured
Bicycle-friendly features discussed for Kitchener’s Vanier Drive
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 6:59AM EDT
Improvements are in the works to make a Kitchener road more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.
City councilors met on Monday afternoon to discuss potential changes to Vanier Drive.
The city wants to install a new sidewalk and create bicycle lanes on both sides of the road.
The city says they have a pedestrian charter to improve the walkability of its communities.
The decision on the Vanier Drive construction work has been deferred to the next council meeting.