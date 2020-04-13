KITCHENER -- “I think it’s disgusting.”

That was Deborah McKnight’s reaction when she heard about the graffiti drawn on the war memorial in Paris over the Easter long weekend.

The words “I am German” were written alongside swastikas on the cenotaph, as well as what looks like random words, letters and numbers.

Helen Heron also posted the photos in a public Facebook group for residents in Paris, saying she is “beyond appalled, furious and disgusted.”

This incident comes at a time when the Jewish community is celebrating passover.

It also coincides with the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Many communities who planned to mark the date had to call off their events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s one of those things that are just absolutely unacceptable,” says Drew Skuce, the chairman of the Paris B.I.A.

He says this incident hits close to home.

“My grandfather was a veteran. I know so many people who are current service members.”

Workers showed up at the cenotaph Monday morning to clean the memorial.

“They’re looking better but there’s obviously still some graffiti on it that we still need to get off,” says Skuce.

He wonders about the intent of the action.

“For me, it’s more the issue of someone’s mental health. Absolutely it’s not condoned behaviour and I can’t even describe it. But I feel sorry for that person, that this is where they are in their life and that they feel this is okay.”

The OPP is now investigating the incident.

“It’s a criminal code charge of mischief,” says Cst. Ken Johnston. “We will have to look at all the amount of damage that’s caused as to whether it’s a mischief over $5,000 or under $5,000.”

The B.I.A. says it will make sure that no trace of the graffiti is left behind.