WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police are warning Elmira residents of pushy salespeople coming up to people in their homes.

On Friday, WRPS tweeted that they received several reports about high pressure sales individuals approaching homeowners.

Police say not to let anyone inside who has not been elicited for a business.

They add that no contracts should be signed before checking the legitimacy of the company.

In 2018, Ontario banned the door-to-door sales of some appliances like heaters, water softners, and duct cleaning.