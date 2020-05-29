KITCHENER -- For the first time in its history, Kitchener-Waterloo's annual Betty Thompson Golf Classic will not tee off this year.

The longest running all-female charity golf tournament in the region was forced to cancel due to COVID-19.

This would have been its 28th year.

The event raises money for women’s health and breast cancer programs, and the ongoing support from sponsors and donors continues.

“We were amazed that so many people stepped forward and said yes we would like to support your cause again this year,” says Valerie Meyer, co-chair of the Betty Thompson Golf Tournament.

More than $21,000 dollars has been raised for the Zonta Club of Kitchener-Waterloo.

“Anybody in the community if they would like to support our cause, they can easily go to Zonta KW on our website, we have a sponsor page where you can go in and put in a donation," Meyer says.

To date more than $1 million has been raised in the name of Betty Thompson.

Thompson was a host and community ambassador for CKCO TV, now CTV Kitchener.