KITCHENER -- Parents have a new option in Waterloo if they're looking to keep their kids cool this summer.

The city has opened a new splash pad in Waterloo Park, replacing the previously-decommissioned Lion's Lagoon splash pad.

The new one is across from the Waterloo Memorial Recreational Complex on Father David Bauer Drive, and is open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there are a maximum of 37 people allowed in the fenced area for 20 minutes at a time. The intervals are followed by 20 minutes of cleaning.

While the pandemic may have pushed back the construction and opening of the splash pad, city officials say they plan to make up some of that time by keeping it open later.

"Typically we would close Labour Day, but since we're starting late and if the weather stays warm, we will stay open a little bit later into September than we normally would," said Director of Environment and Park Services Jeff Silcox-Childs.

The city says they're also working to develop three new splash pads.

One of those is expected to be built at Albert McCormick Community Centre.