The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce held their 19th annual Business Excellence awards Thursday night.

Roughly 80 nominees gathered at the Armenian Community Centre of Cambridge to celebrate the occasion.

“It’s very important that we get together celebrate the achievements and encourage them to do even better next year,” said chamber President Greg Durocher.

There were 11 awards in total handed out.

Some of the winners include All Trade Industrial who business of the year over 50 employees.

Little Mushroom Catering for business of the year under 50 employee, this is the third year in a row they won the award.

Former regional chair Ken Seiling won the lifetime achievement award.