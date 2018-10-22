

CTV Kitchener





In a race of four candidates, incumbent Berry Vrbanovic has been re-elected as the mayor of Kitchener.

The election centred on LRT construction and growing addiction in the city, and voters have chosen Vrbanovic to lead them through.

He was declared elected at 8:23 p.m. with 85.3 per cent of the vote after seven polls had been counted.

Vrbanovic served as Ward 2 city councillor for twenty years before being elected as mayor in 2014.

He commanded a little more than 85 per cent of the vote in the landslide victory.

He defeated Narine Sookram, Myron Steinman and Jiri Marek.

To see all of the election results, visit the CTV Election Results page.