Berry Vrbanovic announces run for a third term as Kitchener's mayor
Berry Vrbanovic announced he is running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.
Kitchener’s incumbent mayor officially announced his bid in a statement sent out on Monday.
His statement says he registered a few days ago to run in the municipal election.
“On Friday, I registered to once again ask for your support to serve as your Mayor for another four years. I want to keep working for you tirelessly, day in and day out, as I’ve done every day since being first elected as your Mayor and especially over the past two years while confronting COVID-19, where I worked with colleagues to provide strong and steady leadership locally, in a constantly changing global environment,” said Vrbanovic in his announcement.
Vrbanovic has been the mayor of Kitchener for the last eight years, winning both the 2014 and 2018 municipal elections.
Prior to his current role, Vrbanovic served as the Ward 2 city councillor for 20 years.
“Since 2014, we have built stronger neighbourhoods, grown into being one of Canada’s fastest-growing economies, and together, have worked towards building a better Kitchener that is a more inclusive and equitable city for everyone,” reads Vrbanovics statement in part.
Nominations opened in May for the upcoming municipal election, and several candidates in the Region of Waterloo have already said they won't be running for re-election.
The vote is set for October 24.
