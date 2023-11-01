Benefit concert tonight for Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony musicians

A benefit concert supporting the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony musicians will be held Wednesday night.

It’s been more than a month since the symphony suddenly declared bankruptcy, leaving both musicians and employees out of work.

The concert is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at First United Church in Waterloo.

Former symphony musicians and members of the Penderecki String Quartet practiced ahead of the concert with Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax.

The proceeds from the concert will directly support the symphony musicians.

They say the money will be used to help rebuild a new organization.

The bankruptcy announcement came in September, less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by the end of the week to avoid insolvency.

The chair of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony’s board of directors blamed their downfall, in part, to poor cash flow from ticket sales.

So far, a fundraiser started by the musicians has raised almost $500,000.

More to come…