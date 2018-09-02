

The Canadian Press





Public health officials are warning swimmers who tried to rescue a bat from a lake in Wellington County, Ont., that they might have been exposed to rabies.

The public health unit for the area says a bat that was pulled from Belwood Lake and handed over to conservation authorities on Tuesday tested positive for rabies.

They say that anyone who physically contacted the bat may have been exposed to rabies and should immediately contact their health care provider.

Public health officials say the rabies virus can be fatal and affects mammals, including humans.

They say the virus is usually spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats and is transmitted through the saliva of the infected animal, commonly through a bite.

The unit says two skunks also tested positive for rabies in Wellington County this summer.