A Belwood man has been arrested at the border, and charged with murder and arson.

Earl Roy Howard, 41, was arrested by U.S Customs and Border Patrol officers at the Blue Water Bridge crossing.

Howard has been charged in connection to the murder of a 42 year-old man in Bismarck North Dakota.

The victim, Chad Entzel was found January 2nd 2020 with a gunshot wound to the head.

Entzel was found inside a home that had been set on fire.

Howard is the second person arrested in connection to the death, Entzel’s wife, Nikki Sue Entzel, 38, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit arson.

Investigators are looking into her relationship with Howard.