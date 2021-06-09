KITCHENER -- The Belmont Village Bestival will return this summer, and will run for the entire season.

In the past, the event has run for one weekend in the Kitchener neighbourhood. This year, there will be events all summer long.

In a Wednesday news release, officials said the events will follow all reopening guidelines and includes live music and art experiences for the whole family.

“We are thrilled to once again have found a creative way to deliver programming this year,” organizer Tim Moher said in a news release. “Our goal is to safely and responsibly inch closer back to our normal full, live, music and arts festival. This year’s modified Bestival proudly brings a full palette of live programming to real, controlled-size audiences, throughout the entire summer.”

This summer's festival will also feature Workshop 660 in the former home of Dettmer Tire Auto Centre at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Glasgow Street. The workshop will have art and pop-up retail on Saturdays.

Bestival will launch after July 1.