

CTV Kitchener





“In times of crisis, churches have always rung their bells.”

That’s the idea behind a week-long event to bring attention to the climate crisis.

Bells will ring out in every day at noon, from September 20 to September 27, from various locations in Guelph.

Communities around the world will also be participating in similar events to mark Global Climate Strike week.

Bells will ring at Basilica of Our Lady, Church of the Apostles, St. George’s Church, other faith-based locations and schools throughout the city.

Bells for Future, the group behind the event, are encouraging residents to join in using their smartphones.