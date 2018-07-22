

CTV Kitchener





A large number of bees were killed when their hives were damaged during a break-in near the Stratford Perth Museum.

OPP say someone entered an apiary on the Huron Street property during the early morning hours of July 21.

They caused significant damage to the hives causing the death of a large quantity of bees.

The exact number is not yet known but the total loss could top $5,000.

General manager John Kastner says the apiary did not belong to the museum.

A resident, whom he did not name, takes care of the bees.

Police are calling it a “senseless crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.